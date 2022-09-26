Last summer, Juventus managed to build a good rapport with Eintracht Frankfurt. The Italians bought Fillip Kostic from the Europa League winners, while Luca Pellegrini went in the opposite direction in a separate loan deal.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri could be hoping to snatch the services of one of the Germans’ most valuable assets without paying a dime.

According to the Bild via Calciomercato, Evan Ndicka is heading towards the exit door. The defender won’t renew his contract with Frankfurt, thus, he’ll leave the club once his contract expires in June.

The source adds that in addition to the Old Lady, Roma are also keeping tabs on the situation.

The 23-year-old is a youth product of Auxerre who joined the Bundesliga side back in 2018. He swiftly cemented himself as a key player at Eintracht from a young age.

Ndicka has already represented the youth ranks of the French national team, including the U-21 side, but is yet to feature for the first team, leaving the door open for a potential international career with Cameroon.

Juve FC say

Ndicka appears to be the type of profile that Juventus is searching for at the moment. We’re talking about a young free agent who can bolster the backline.

Furthermore, the Frenchman is left-footed and can also serve at left-back if needed.