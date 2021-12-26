Juventus and Roma left behind in the race for Bundesliga midfielder

Although the January transfer market is only few days away from starting, Juventus are still lacking a clear target to bolster their midfield.

Many expect the Bianconeri to add a new name that can lift the bar in the middle of the park, especially if they manage to offload some of the deadwood.

Several names are being mentioned as potential candidates for the role, but for one reason or another, a realistic target is yet to emerge.

The Old Lady’s directors clearly like Denis Zakaria, but it appears that another club is leading the race.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus and Roma are left behind, with Borussia Dortmund leading the race to sign the Switzerland international.

The 25-year-old has impressed during his time at Borussia Monchengladbach, and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, a host of clubs have been queuing for his signature.

Juve FC say

It certainly won’t be shocker if Zakaria opts to stay in the Bundesliga after developing his game at Gladbach.

Dortmund might not be recognized as an elite European club just yet, but they remain a top German club who can give Bayern Munich a decent run for their money in the league race.

Moreover, the Italian clubs (Juventus included) are all suffering from financial difficulties, which could give a certain edge for a club like Dortmund in transfer duels against Serie A sides.