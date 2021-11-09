Juventus and Roma set to battle for future free agent

While Juve’s ambition for bolstering the midfield is well-known, it remains to be seen which player will eventually land in Turin.

On Friday, Italy will host Switzerland for a decisive qualifier at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, with a World Cup spot on the line.

As always, the Bianconeri will be well-represented amongst Roberto Mancini’s ranks, but a potential future player will be featuring on the opposite side.

We’re talking about Denis Zakaria, a 24-year-old defensive midfielder who’s contract with Borussia Monchengladbach is set to expire by the end of the campaign.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, Juventus and Roma could be set to battle it out for the Swiss midfielder.

The report adds that José Mourinho – who has been outspoken about his displeasure with the current state of his squad – is a fan of the former Basel player.

Zakaria will be a free agent in the summer, but he could also be available for a relatively low fee come January.

If Zakaria starts for Switzerland, it would be interesting to see his display against the elites of Italian football in such a high stake encounter.

While the 24-year-old isn’t exactly a world class player, the Old Lady can no longer afford to splash the cash on the biggest starts in the world, and will probably be over-priced Aurelien Tchouameni who’s transfer value might have reached 50 million euros.