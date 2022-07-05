Juventus and Roma sprint to reach Zaniolo agreement as soon as possible

After months of speculations, Juve’s interest in Nicolò Zaniolo is no longer a hidden secret.

The Bianconeri already have Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria in the bag, and have now set their sight on the Roma star.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus and Roma would like to reach an agreement for Zaniolo’s transfer as soon as possible.

The player joined the Giallorossi’s pre-season, but appears to be distant from his teammates and the club’s supporters.

Therefore, the capital side wants to avoid any inconvenience from a delayed departure.

While some believed that the two clubs could conduct an exchange deal, the source explains that there won’t be enough time to add counterparts, as the two sides are in a rush to put the deal over the line. Thus, neither party wants to complicate matters by adding new layers.

The report claims that the formula will likely be an initial loan deal with the the right to buy, but with an obligatory “flavor” in order to preserve’s Roma interest, as the player’s contract expires in 2024.

While Zaniolo has already gave his approval for the switch quite some time age, the final hurdle remains the price tag.

For Roma, they would like to collect a figure close to 60 million euros between loan fees, redemption price and bonuses. On the other hand, Juventus want to remain in the 45-50 millions marge.