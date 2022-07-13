Juventus and Roma still searching for the right formula in Zaniolo talks

After signing Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Andrea Cambiaso, Juventus have now shifted their attention towards Nicolò Zaniolo.

The 22-year-old is a versatile player who can fit in various roles upfront, allowing Max Allegri to tweak in his attack.

However, the Italian has a contract with Roma until 2024, so the Bianconeri still have to come up with a tempting proposal to convince the capital side.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus have already reached an agreement with the player’s entourage.

The former Inter and Fiorentina youngster would earn 4 million euros per season in addition to bonuses.

As for the negotiations between the clubs, the parties are still searching for the right formula.

The Old Lady had tried to insert counterparts in an exchange deal in order to lower the cost, but the Giallorossi prefer a cash-only transfer.

Juventus need to forge an offer worth 40 to 45 million euros as the source suggests in order to convince the Romans.

The report also believes that the deal could go through as a permanent transfer this summer, or in an initial loan with an obligation to buy.

Finally, the source claims that Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto may try to add a clause that guarantees his club a percentage from a future resale.