Juventus and Roma studying the ‘New Neymar’

Here we go again. Another Brazilian talent is ready to take the big leap and join a European side.

Kaio Jorge is currently the toast of the town in Santos, and thus has naturally been compared to another player who once upon a time was the major star of the Brazilian club.

Being labelled as the ‘New Neymar’ would definitely suit well as a marketing tool for Santos who will try to squeeze the biggest possible transfer from the forward’s future sale.

Nonetheless, Kaio is undoubtedly a talented player in his own right, having already scored 9 career goals with the senior squad.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus and Roma are both keeping tabs on the 19-year-old star whose contract will expire in December 2021.

Whilst the report believes that the Old Lady has been tracking him for several months now, the Giallorossi could offer some unwanted competition.

The capital side had already sabotaged Juve’s plan to bring Bryan Reynolds to Turin, when they beat them for the signature of the American youngster.

Therefore, Fabio Paratici and company should no longer underestimate the Romans’ danger after the arrival of new ambitious owners, as well as a new sporting director in Tiago Pinto.

As for Kaio, the center forward had joined Santos in 2019, and is currently valued at around 12 million euros.