Although the summer transfer market is still far ahead, Juventus have begun to study their options. The club is keeping an eye on a host of players all around the globe.

According to Calciomercato, Rodri Sanchez has emerged as the latest name to catch the Bianconeri’s attention.

The 22-year-old has recently cemented himself as a regular starter at Real Betis. This season, he made seven LaLiga appearances thus far, scoring one goal in the process while also providing an assist.

The source believes that Roma are also tracking the young Spaniard, so a tug-of-war between the two Serie A rivals could ensue.

Sanchez is an attacking midfielder who can also play on the wings. His youth career saw him spending time in various academies, including Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Espanyol, before settling at Betis in 2016.

According to Transfermarkt, the young playmaker’s transfer value is 7 million euros, while his contract with the Andalusian club runs until 2026.

Juve FC say

Between now and the summer, great many things can change at Juventus, including those in charge.

Nonetheless, it’s pleasant to see the club being linked with exciting young talent, especially an attacking midfielder, as our squad currently lacks a player who can naturally play behind the strikers.