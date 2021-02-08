Juventus and Roma want former Serie A hitman

Mauro Icardi is one name that rings a bell with Italian fans after his goal-scoring exploits in the colours of Inter Milan.

The former Barcelona youth team player scored 124 goals in 219 matches for the Nerazzurri, before moving to PSG, initially on loan.

He has remained a top goalscorer in France, but he doesn’t have the respect he enjoyed in the Italian top flight.

He has to play under the shadows of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the French capital, and that could see him make a return to Italy.

Juventus has been keeping an eye on him for some time now, and a summer move could happen.

Calciomercato reports that he has a contract in France until 2024, but that hasn’t stopped Juventus and other teams from looking at him.

The report claims that the Bianconeri aren’t the only Italian side considering a move for him, with AS Roma also looking to land him.

Roma is one team that wants to knock Juve off their perch, and they have been signing some exciting players in recent years.

Icardi will represent a major coup for them, but Juventus is the biggest club in Italy, he would hardly choose Roma over them.

This is still a developing path, and Juve has the next few months to plan a summer raid for him.