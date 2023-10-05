Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo were unable to reach an agreement yesterday during their attempts to resolve the issue concerning the unpaid salaries owed to the attacker.

As a result, both parties will now have to await the final ruling, which is expected to be issued within 30 days. The hearing was held before the FIGC Arbitration Board, with representatives from both Ronaldo and Juventus present.

Despite efforts to find common ground, an agreement was not reached, per Calciomercato, leaving the final ruling to determine the course of action in this case.

Juventus appears confident that it can avoid paying the 19.9 million euros owed to the Portuguese attacker for deferred salaries during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since Ronaldo did not sign the documents acknowledging that he would be paid off the books, as many other players did. In contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo maintains that he earned his compensation and should be paid regardless of whether he signed the documents or not.

Juve FC Says

Considering how he exited the club, it is not a surprise that Ronaldo has taken us to court to fight for what he is owed.

But not signing that agreement could be one of the biggest mistakes of his life and could help us win the case.