Juventus and Ronaldo have been working for exit for months

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo are claimed to have been working to find a suitable move over the last months, Paulo Condo claims.

The forward has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, including former sides Real Madrid and Manchester United, whilst Juventus always claimed that he would be staying with the club.

Condo now claims that their public stance was all a rouse, and both Juve and the player had been working to find him a new home, hinting that Gigio Donnarumma would have ended up in Turin had we managed to offload the Portuguese.

“Outside the official narrative, which obeys an obvious etiquette, it is clear to everyone that Juventus and Ronaldo have been waiting for a buyer able to free them from their respective constraints,” Paulo Condo wrote in La Repubblica(via TuttoJuve).

“It follows that Juve scores more or less always the same goals, whoever their main striker is since they always choose them well. Only that Cristiano pays him four times the others, thus removing ammunition from the rest of the departments. In another budget situation, Juve would never have let Donnarumma finish at PSG.”

A lot of clubs have struggled to offload players this summer, with a number of clubs working with strict budgets, while Premier League clubs appear to be least affected by such financial issues.

I wouldn’t be shocked if we were trying to shift Ronaldo behind the scenes in order to balance the books, especially with the potential for plenty of goals in the squad even without CR7.

Would Juve be better off without Ronaldo?

Patrick