Juventus and Ronaldo want to renew his deal and Dybala might be sacrificed

Reports from Spain via Ilbianconero.com says that Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo are already thinking about extending their association together.

The Portuguese attacker is one of the greatest players to ever have played the game and he only joined Juventus in 2018, after winning every club trophy with Real Madrid.

At 35, most of his peers are already retired or getting ready to do that, but the attacker is still in top shape and he has continued to score the goals.

With his performances still at the top level and just under two years left on his current deal, it is inevitable that talk of a new contract will have to happen soon.

The report claims that the attacker is settled in Turin and he is open to extending his stay.

The club has also enjoyed his presence in their team and they want to keep him beyond his current deal that expires in 2022.

It says that both club and player are looking at extending his stay with another deal that will keep him at the club until he is 39 years old.

The new deal is expected to keep his net pay at 30m euros, and the Bianconeri might have to sell Paulo Dybala to finance the new contract.