Juventus and Sami Khedira, the state of things

Juventus has been struggling to get rid of Sami Khedira this season and the German is insistent that he will remain at the club for now, unless they pay all his wages upfront.

Khedira has been declared surplus to requirements at the Allianz Stadium and the German wasn’t registered for the Champions League this season.

At the start of this campaign, the club made it clear to him that he can go and they tried to work out a deal with him to leave his current contract early.

However, he was insistent on collecting his full wage, which is about 6 million net per annum.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Calciomercato has delivered an update on the former Real Madrid midfielder, and not a lot has changed.

The report claims that Juventus is keen to get the German’s wage off their finances as soon as they can, but Khedira remains calm and he hasn’t changed his stance on seeing out the remaining months of his contract.

The report claims that Juventus has offered him half of his yearly income as a severance package so he can leave like the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, but Khedira has refused.

It also adds that even though not many teams want to sign him, Juve doesn’t want him to join another Italian side.