Juventus and Sampdoria deals now being investigated

According to Football Italia, the Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into Juventus’ business dealings with Sampdoria.

The Bianconeri are being investigated in the Prisma case that the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office is leading.

They had sent documents to some other cities and urged the prosecutors to look into Juventus’ dealings with clubs there.

This has opened up the Bianconeri to more troubles and now their deals with La Samp will be looked into.

The report claims prosecutors are suspicious about deals between both clubs on the transfers of Emil Audero, Daouda Peeters and Erasmo Mulè.

Juve FC Says

Considering our struggles to defend ourselves in the capital gains case, it is scary to think about what might happen when the Prisma investigation is concluded.

We are now a serious target for prosecutors and it seems the only way we will survive these legal battles would be if we genuinely haven’t done anything wrong or the club has covered its tracks very well.

The prosecutors believe they have a solid case and the Prisma investigators are working hard to build a fail-proof claim against us.

For now, we must focus on playing on the pitch and ensuring we can earn as many points as possible.