After brushing Sassuolo aside in the opening round of the season, Juventus will travel to Liguria for an encounter against Sampdoria next Monday. Thus, the two sides could seize the opportunity to discuss a transfer that has been on the agenda for a while.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri and the Blucerchiati will negotiate the possible transfer of Daniele Rugani.

The defender has been a part of the black and white squad since 2015, but spent the majority of his campaigns in Turin as a mere benchwarmer. However, the source notes that the transfer remains a complex affair due to three different obstacles.

The first is the player’s will, as he could simply prefer to stay at Juventus rather than joining a side that has been struggling recently.

The second hurdle is the defender’s wages (3 million euros per season). Sampdoria would need Juventus to contribute in a significant percentage of the player’s salary.

Finally, the third obstacle is embodied by Jeison Murillo. Samp would have to sell the Colombian defender to make room for Rugani, but the former Inter man is suffering from a shortage of suitors on the market.

The source adds that Juventus prefer to sell the 27-year-old to Galatasaray who are able to afford his wages, but the player remains reluctant to join the Turkish giants, as he would rather stay in Italy.