Juventus and Sassuolo continue striker negotiations and could include other players

With a few days to go before this transfer window closes, Juventus are still locked in talks with Sassuolo over the transfer of Gianluca Scamacca.

The 22-year-old striker has emerged as the preferred candidate to back up Alvaro Morata after the Bianconeri targeted several attackers this month.

Morata has been in fine form when he has played for the club, but it makes no sense for a top team like Juve to have just a single out and out striker.

Scamacca has been on loan at Genoa this season and although he isn’t the most prolific striker in Italy, Andrea Pirlo seems to like him and Juve is desperately trying to sign him.

Corriere dello Sport via TuttoMercatoWeb says that Sassuolo is ready to recall him and sell him to Juve, but they have to reach an agreement.

The report says that Juventus wants a loan deal that keeps the option open to buy him or not, but the Neroverdi will only accept a loan move if it would involve an obligation to sign him, and they want nothing less than 22m euros.

Adding a few players might make things easier for Juve, and Sassuolo is targeting Nicolò Fagioli and Radu Drăgușin.