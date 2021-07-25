Juventus and Sassuolo schedule yet another meeting for Locatelli

Juventus and Sassuolo are still struggling to find an agreement over the Manuel Locatelli transfer.

The Green and Blacks have agreed to negotiate with just the Bianconeri after the midfielder informed them that joining Massimiliano Allegri’s squad is his first choice.

Both clubs now need to agree and Juventus know being the midfielder’s first choice hands them the advantage.

They are looking to get a good deal for themselves, but Sassuolo also wants to get the same thing.

Tutto sport via Tuttomercatoweb reports that Sassuolo has continued to reject the figures that Juventus is offering them for his signature.

However, both clubs haven’t given up on the transfer yet and are continuing to discuss it.

The report says they have fixed another meeting for this week and it will take place either on Wednesday or on Thursday.

Locatelli won the European championship with Italy this summer and they have given him an extended break.

He would want to return to the news that he can now sign with Juventus who started their pre-season preparation with a 3-1 win over Cesena yesterday.

After struggling to get fine performances from the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot last season, the Bianconeri will hope Locatelli is an upgrade.