Juventus and Sassuolo still far away from reaching a compromise over Locatelli

Juventus has been negotiating the transfer of Manuel Locatelli with Sassuolo for some time now.

The midfielder has been their long-term target and he also wants to join them before next season.

He had been focused on the Euro 2020 campaign with the Italian national team, but the competition has ended and he will now turn his attention towards sorting out his future.

Calciomercato says it is clear that he will join Juve above his other suitors, but both clubs are struggling to reach an agreement at the moment.

The report says there is still some distance between them in terms of the payment format and players to be included.

The Green and Blacks want an outright sale, but Juventus wants to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy later.

Juve is also looking to add Nicolò Fagioli or Radu Dragusin in the transfer and they value each player at 10m euros.

However, Sassuolo thinks neither of them is worth above 5m euros and that means Juve will still have to pay 35m euros because Sassuolo values Locatelli at 40m euros.

The report says Arsenal remains a competitor and has made an offer for his signature, but the player has insisted on joining Juve.