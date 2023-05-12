Juventus and Sevilla fans clash at the end of their Europa League clash

There were tensions between Juventus and Sevilla fans at the end of their Europa League clash in Turin yesterday.

The Bianconeri secured a late equalizer against the stubborn Spanish side, who seemed to be on course for an away win.

It was not a good first half from Juve and their fans were frustrated after they went into the break behind their visitors.

They were better in the second half and earned a deserved draw, but Juve fans and their counterparts from Spain seemed to attack each other during the closing moments of the game.

Football Italia reveals they threw objects at each other and the Sevilla players also confronted the home fans when the game ended.

Juve FC Says

That game was heated with so much at stake, so we can understand why both sets of fans could clash.

Our fans wanted a win and never got it, so whatever the Spanish supporters did could have triggered a response from them.

However, it does not seem to be a big deal and we do not expect the fans to be punished in any way.

The second leg in Seville will also be heated and we need as many fans as possible to support the boys in Spain.