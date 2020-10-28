Juventus and Spanish giants battling for Dutch star

Reports in Spain via Calciomercato claims that Juventus is battling with Barcelona for the signature of Dutch attacker, Donyell Malen.

The former Arsenal trainee has rebuilt his career back in his home country and his fine form for PSV at the start of last season catapulted him to the top of the list of targets for top European sides.

Injury curtailed his development last season, but that hasn’t brought an end to the interest in his signature.

At 21, he represents a player that will certainly see much more development in the future and Juve will want him to be their player as he becomes a top footballer.

He has already resumed his goalscoring this season with three league goals in six games and two in three Europa League games.

Juventus has Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo as their top strikers at the moment, but Morata is only here on loan, while Ronaldo isn’t getting any younger.

Malen might be the player that comes in to replace either or both players going into the future.

The report adds that Barcelona is looking at landing him as an alternative to Lyon’s Memphis Depay.