Juventus and Spanish giants employ a PR firm to help them re-launch the Super League

Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona remain intent on “saving” European football with the doomed European Super League.

They launched the competition which was expected to replace the Champions League last season.

But it was met with fierce opposition from UEFA and football fans around the world.

The trio launched it alongside six clubs in England and 3 more from Spain and Italy.

Under pressure from their fans and some governing bodies, other clubs have pulled out of the competition.

However, Madrid, Juve and Barca haven’t turned their back on the project and even more interestingly, they are working to relaunch it again.

Todofichajes says they have employed a PR firm to help them with a campaign that will portray the competition in a more positive light.

They believe strongly that football needs to be saved and Juventus’ Andrea Agnelli is one of the key figures.

He has led Juve out of UEFA and the ECA and will feel he has staked too much on the ESL for it not to work.

It would be interesting to see if they can rebrand it enough to get fans behind them.