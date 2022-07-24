Juventus and the Super League – It may have to happen

The European Super League may have been crushed once but that does not mean it has gone away, in fact, it could be the case that certain clubs, Juventus included, will have no choice but to force it through, one way or another.

Taking on UEFA was never going to be easy, they are an institution grained into the fabric of European football and for a club to extricate themselves from the organisation was always going to be an arduous exercise as all the original participants soon realised.

The concept was flawed from the start with the lack of meritocracy, the public wants reward and jeopardy, which makes any sporting event entertaining and do not be mistaken, football, just like an online casino needs to be entertaining.

The original thinking behind the project was based on financial rewards and so will any future reincarnation but what we know now and did not know so much then is that the three remaining clubs, Juve, Barcelona and Real Madrid are absolutely desperate for serious cash injections, something the Super League would have given them.

It is not just the debt that the clubs are currently drowning in, it is the ability to compete with the English Premier League and state-owned clubs that have put the remaining trio at a disadvantage that is just going to grow as time goes on.

The Premier League earns a huge amount of money from TV deals, far surpassing both La Liga and Serie A, this affords their clubs the advantage of paying higher wages and transfer fees.

Add into the mix the likes of PSG who have almost unlimited funding and do not appear to be playing by the rules, how else can they explain turning down £200m from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe and still pay the wages for players like Neymar and Lionel Messi?

So, Juve, Barca and Real have a simple choice, they either accept the status quo and acknowledge that the English clubs, PSG, possibly Bayern Munich and whatever other club gets state aid will continue to grow bigger and stronger and eventually leave the historic threesome behind.

Unless something changes dramatically at the league level with higher TV revenue or stronger Financial Fair Play implementation from UEFA then Juve and the Spanish duo will basically have no choice but to push ahead with the Super League or face the very real prospect of oblivion in the not-so-distant future.

That may sound dramatic but the reality on the ground is that Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are finding it more and more difficult to compete and once that happens, then irrelevance will soon follow, one way or another.

Giants have fallen before, it can happen again.