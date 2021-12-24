Juventus and this player’s entourage still struggling to find a middle ground

Juventus faces a busy next few months in terms of contract renewals with several first-team stars out of contract at the club.

One of them is Juan Cuadrado, and the Colombian wants to remain in Turin.

He is not the youngest player at the club at 33, however, Juve has been impressed by his performances and wants to keep him.

The club wants to offer him a new one-year deal considering he would be 34 next year.

However, Calciomercato says he wants a two-year deal which would expire when he is 36.

Juve believes he would be too old for them at that time and would prefer to give him a season with an option of another campaign as their best offer.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has been in fine form and his performances are even better than some players who are much younger than him.

However, the former Chelsea man will not play football forever and the Bianconeri has to plan for life without him.

We have been adding some young and impressive players to Max Allegri’s squad so far and he could be replaced in the summer with a much younger winger.