Giovanni Leoni has emerged as one of the most sought-after teenagers in Italian football following his impressive loan spell at Sampdoria last season.

The 17-year-old is currently owned by Serie C’s Padova but gained attention while playing for Sampdoria under Andrea Pirlo.

Juventus closely monitored his progress in Serie B and considers him a promising talent worth adding to their squad.

However, Juventus is not the only Serie A club interested in Leoni. According to Tuttomercatoweb, half of the Italian top-flight clubs are eager to secure his services.

Furthermore, Premier League sides, particularly Tottenham, are also keeping tabs on his development, highlighting his growing reputation.

This widespread interest underscores his status as an exceptional talent, given that Premier League clubs typically target top-quality players.

As the largest club in Italy with one of the country’s premier academies, Juventus could appeal strongly to Leoni, even if immediate first-team opportunities aren’t guaranteed.

Juve FC Says

Giovanni Leoni has been one of the standout talents in Italy this year, and it will be great to add him to our Next Gen or U19 team for next term.