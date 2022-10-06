Juventus and Tottenham mourn the passing of Conte’s right-hand man Gian Piero Ventrone

The Tottenham coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died suddenly The Daily Mail has reported.

The fitness guru has been a right-hand man of Antonio Conte for much of his managerial career.

He followed him to Spurs and he has been credited as the brains behind their tough preseason camp.

Nicknamed “The Marine”, Ventrone is one of the best at his job, and he worked at Juve between 1994 and 1999, before returning in 2001 to leave again in 2004, helping, most notably, Marcello Lippi during his stint as the club’s manager.

The report says he fell ill and was taken to the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Naples, but he couldn’t make it out alive.

The world of football is now mourning his death, including Juventus who posted a classy tribute to him on their website, reading:

“We will always remember his attention to detail, his work philosophy, and perhaps his greatest talent, the understanding that football – and especially the fundamental components of conditioning and athleticism – was gradually entering a new era.”

Juve FC Says

Ventrone was a great man, and we will not forget his commitment to the club during his first spell with us.

Hopefully, he is in a better place now, and we pray his family can bear the loss.