Juventus and Tottenham set to meet to discuss Kulusevski’s future

Juventus and Tottenham are set to hold talks in the coming days regarding the future of Dejan Kulusevski, who is returning from his loan spell at the North London club.

Kulusevski spent the last 18 months at Tottenham, with Juventus originally hoping that the club would qualify for the Champions League, which would activate the clause to make his move permanent. However, it appears that the Swedish attacker is not a good fit under the management of Max Allegri, prompting Juventus to seek a transfer before it becomes too late.

Juventus is pleased that Tottenham is willing to engage in discussions and is open to renegotiating the terms of the initial agreement, allowing for the possibility of a deal to be reached.

According to Il Bianconero, both clubs will meet in the upcoming days to discuss the future of Kulusevski. While Spurs are keen on keeping him, Juventus is actively looking to offload him. The outcome of the talks will determine where Kulusevski will be playing in the next season.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski does not fit the system we play with under Allegri and would struggle if he stays back at the club for the next campaign.

This is why we need to sort out an agreement with Spurs as soon as possible to know we have sorted the future of one of our many loanees.