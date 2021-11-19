Juventus and two other clubs want Real Madrid flop in January

Juventus is in the running to sign Eden Hazard, but two other clubs could beat them to his signature.

The Belgian has been struggling for form since he moved to Real Madrid in 2019.

The Spanish club is fed up with his inconsistent fitness and they are now looking to take his wages off their expenditure.

Fichajes.net says Los Blancos are open to sending him away on a January loan move with his temporary club paying a part of his wages.

Juve has struggled in their attack this season and the report says Max Allegri wants to add Hazard to it.

Newcastle United and Chelsea are also interested in a move for the Belgian.

Juve FC Says

Hazard has been one of the best players in Europe over the past decade, but his current struggles at Real Madrid shows he is probably at the twilight end of his career.

If he struggles to make an impact in Spain, what is the guarantee that he would do better in Serie A?

The Italian top-flight is famous for the defensive approach to games by most of the clubs in it. That isn’t a competition that Hazard’s fitness would enjoy.

It is good to be linked with a top player like him, but Juve doesn’t need another injury-prone player.