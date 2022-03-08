Juventus and two other Serie A clubs following young Verona wingback

After scoring two goals in his last two Serie A appearances, Destiny Udogie has cemented himself as one of the best revelations of the campaign.

The young left-back is a youth product of Hellas Verona, but he currently plays for Udinese on loan.

The 19-year-old scored a controversial goal against Milan in round 27 which secured an unlikely point for the Zebrette at the San Siro.

The Italian also found the back of the net when Udinese hosted Sampdoria last weekend. The match ended 2-1 in favor of the Friuli side.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are in the race to sign Udogie next summer, but will face competition from two other Serie A big boys.

In addition to the Bianconeri, Napoli and Atalanta are also interested in the up-and-coming fullback.

Udogie is of Nigerian origins but has been representing Italy in several age classes. In September 2021, he made his debut for the Azzurri’s U-21 side.

Juve FC say

Undoubtedly an interesting talent, the Verona youngster was always bound to attract the interest of some of the bigger names in the league.

But while Juventus are hoping to reinforce their left-back department this summer, the management usually prefer to send the younger players out on loan in order to gain more experience.

Therefore, even if the Bianconeri manage to secure his services, a more experienced player could end up replacing Alex Sandro instead of the young Udogie.