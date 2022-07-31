Arthur Melo could leave Juventus to join Valencia on loan at the start of this week, according to Sky Sport, as reported by Tuttojuve.

The midfielder is not a part of Max Allegri’s plan for this new campaign and he has struggled to make an impact at the Allianz Stadium since he moved to the club.

They want to offload him now and Valencia is the only club willing to take a chance on him.

The Spanish side has been in talks with the Bianconeri over the transfer for some time.

The report claims both parties are expected to make significant progress in the talks this new week.

If everything goes to plan, he could be a member of their squad by the weekend.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has been one of our worst business decisions for years, and just watching him will bring back bad memories.

The midfielder is not only injury-prone, but he also does not seem to do well under the system being employed by Max Allegri.

With that being said, it makes little sense to keep him in the group.

We might have to pay a significant part of his salary, but it would still be a better deal than allowing him to remain in Turin.