Juventus and Valencia working on final two hurdles in Arthur transfer

Following two underwhelming campaigns at Juventus, Arthur Melo’s departure is reportedly edging closer.

Following Gennaro Gattuso’s appointment, Valencia have been shopping in Italy this summer. The club has identified the Brazilian as the right profile to bolster their midfield.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus and Valencia are embroiled in advanced negotiations as they try to finalize Arthur’s transfer.

Nonetheless, the parties still need to resolve two obstacles before reaching the finish line of what is expected to be an initial loan deal.

The first one is related to the player’s salary. The former Barcelona man currently earns 5 million euros as net wages, which translates into 10 millions as gross wages (without calculating the benefits Growth Decree applied in Italy).

While the Spaniards are in the midst of financial difficulties, Juventus want them to contribute with at least 40 or 50% of the total salary, which sounds like a reasonable approach.

On another front, Valencia still need to make room for the 25-year-old on their non-EU list, as La Liga clubs can only register three players from outside Europe within their squad.

The source believes that the Bats are now working on offloading Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez, which would allow them to add Arthur to the fold.

Finally, the report assures that once Juventus part ways with the Brazilian, they will be able launch a serious onslaught for PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes.