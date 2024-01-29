Juventus are still determined to renew the contract of Dusan Vlahovic and will reportedly resume negotiations soon enough.

The star striker is currently enjoying his finest hour since joining the club back in January 2022. He has been firing on all cylinders recently, finding the back of the net six times this month.

Therefore, the management is increasingly convinced of the 24-year-old’s significance to the cause, explains Calciomercato.

As the source puts it, Vlahovic is the only thing standing between Inter and their 20th Scudetto title.

While this is obviously an exaggeration on the part of the author, it reflects the importance of the Serbian’s decisive goals in recent weeks which have kept Juventus at a striking distance from their arch-rivals.

The source believes Juventus and Vlahovic will resume their contract talks between February and March. The hierarchy already held meetings with the player’s agent around Christmas, setting the stage for future talks.

While the striker’s deal runs until 2026, the Bianconeri will be looking to push back the deadline by a year or two while renegotiating the terms.

Based on his current contract, Dusan’s mounting wages will exceed 12 million euros by the 2025/26 campaign, a figure that the club can ill afford.

On the other hand, the report believes that a failure to reach an agreement could prompt another summer of exit talks for the former Fiorentina star.