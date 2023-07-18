Juventus and West Ham still not close to an agreement for Zakaria

Denis Zakaria, the Juventus midfielder, appears to be the player most likely to leave the club during this transfer window. He is not part of Juve’s plans, and his loan spell at Chelsea last season was disappointing, falling short of the Bianconeri’s expectations.

Despite his underwhelming performance in England, West Ham has taken an interest in Zakaria and is considering him as one of the options to replace Declan Rice, who has moved to Arsenal.

Juventus is willing to sell Zakaria, but there seems to be a discrepancy in valuation between the two clubs. According to a report on Tuttojuve, West Ham is reluctant to pay more than 18 million euros for the Swiss midfielder’s signature. On the other hand, Juventus is seeking at least 20 million euros for his transfer, leading to a gap in negotiations between the two sides.

As the transfer talks continue, it remains to be seen whether they can bridge the valuation gap and reach an agreement for Zakaria’s departure from Juventus to West Ham.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria is a player we do not need and we must be ready to make some compromise to offload him.

If West Ham pulls out of the talks for his signature, we may not find another suitor that will make an approach for him.

While making good money from his departure makes sense, we must be reasonable with our request.