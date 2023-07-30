In the last few weeks, Juventus and West Ham United have been negotiating the transfer of Denis Zakaria.

The Swiss is coming off a disappointing loan spell at Chelsea where he got lost in the shuffle amidst the club’s struggles.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old still has suitors in the English capital, with the Hammers looking to secure his services.

The East Londoners sold their captain Declan Rice to Arsenal for around 105 million pounds. But despite collecting this astronomical figure, they remain hesitant to spend a portion of it on the Switzerland international.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Juventus and West Ham remain far from reaching an agreement for Zakaria.

As the source explains, the Premier League side only wants to sign the midfielder on loan. However, the Bianconeri aren’t in favor of such a formula. The Italians would like to find their castaway player a permanent new club.

Zakaria is currently part of an exiled group that remained at Continassa while Max Allegri and the main squad are touring in the United States.

The midfielder joined the club in January 2022 for around 8 million euros as his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach was about to expire.

Despite showing positive signs early on, an injury derailed his momentum, so he never quite managed to regain his spot in Max Allegri’s starting formation.