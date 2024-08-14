Juventus and Wojciech Szczesny have mutually agreed to terminate his contract after the club deemed him surplus to requirements.

Juve signed a new first-choice goalkeeper as soon as last season ended, signalling the end of Szczesny’s tenure as their primary option after half a decade.

Despite being one of the first names on the team sheet last season, the Polish international found himself replaced when Thiago Motta began his goalkeeping revolution by signing Michele di Gregorio as the new number one.

Di Gregorio has been one of the best goalkeepers in Italian football and is particularly skilled with his feet, which aligns well with Motta’s style of play.

The former midfielder is moving forward with the ex-Monza man, and Szczesny was informed that he was no longer in the club’s plans.

With no clubs expressing interest in signing him and the new season approaching, Szczesny has decided to terminate his contract with the Old Lady.

He is now a free agent, following confirmation from Fabrizio Romano that he and the club have mutually parted ways.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny served us well for several seasons, but all good things come to an end, and we now have to move on from him.

We wish him the very best, and he is still good enough to play for another top club.