Juventus defender Gleison Bremer is set for additional time on the sidelines, as the club has now confirmed he’ll undergo surgery.

It was almost a year ago when the Brazilian tore his ACL during a Champions League clash against RB Leipzig. This devastating injury not only kept him on the sidelines for about 10 months, but also hampered the club’s path throughout the rest of the 2024/25 season, as the once-impenetrable backline started leaking goals on a weekly basis.

Bremer made his return to action in pre-season, immediately retaining his regular starting berth when the new campaign kicked off.

But sadly for the 28-year-old, he felt pain in his operated left knee during the Serie A contest against Atalanta last month, which ruled him out once more.

Juventus dealt with new blow as Bremer set to undergo surgery

The centre-back had been vigorously working on his recovery, even cutting his days off short in the hopes of making an immediate return. However, his hopes have been shattered following a medical consultation in Lyon.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

According to a statement released by the official Juventus website, Bremer must go under the knife to repair the damage in his meniscus.