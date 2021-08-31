Juventus announce Mohamed Ihattaren signing on a four-year deal

Juventus have confirmed the arrival of Mohamed Ihattaren from PSV today on a four-year deal.

The midfielder is expected to immediately leave on a season-long loan, although there is no mention of this in their announcement, where they simply boast about their capture by talking up his strengths.

The Old Lady boast that the 19 year-old became PSV’s youngest ever goalscorer in European competitions when he was 17, which is some record considering the wealth of talent that has emerged through their youth system over the years.

Ihattaren signed to Juve until the summer of 2025, as confirmed on the club’s official website, while Football Italia insists that he will now spend the coming season on loan with Sampdoria in Serie A, which will mean we will get a close look at what is to come.

He could well be in line to make his Italian debut against scudetto winners Inter Milan after the international break, and will hopefully be able to do us a favour and deny our rivals the three points.

