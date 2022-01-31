Juventus announce the official signing of Denis Zakaria

Juventus has officially announced the capture of Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Swiss midfielder joins the Bianconeri after spending the last five years with the German club.

He has emerged as one of the most coveted midfield talents in Europe in recent seasons and Juve had been linked with a move for him for much of this campaign.

His contract at Gladbach was originally expiring at the end of this season. The Bianconeri could easily have signed him then for nothing.

However, after allowing Rodrigo Bentancur to move to Tottenham, they moved to add the former Young Boys star to Max Allegri’s squad.

The midfielder has signed a contract with the club until the summer of 2026 for a consideration of € 4.5 million, payable in three years.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria has been a target of Max Allegri for a long time now, and it is great that the club has signed him.

Our midfield was a problem spot in the first half of this season, and we needed to address that in this window.

After losing Bentancur, Zakaria should provide more than what the Uruguayan would at the Allianz Stadium.

With Aaron Ramsey also expected to leave before this transfer window shuts, Zakaria could start our very next game if he trains well enough with the squad.