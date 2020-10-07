Juventus announce their Champions League squad

Juventus has announced their Champions League squad for the 2020/21 season as they hope to win the competition again.

Having been drawn in one of the interesting groups in the competition with Barcelona as one of their opponents, the Bianconeri will hope that they can have a real shot at picking up the Champions League at the end of this season.

Juve will start their Champions League journey away to Dynamo Kyiv before taking on Barcelona and then Ferencvaros.

One of the notable thing from the list of players registered by the club is the omission of Sami Khedira whom the club has told that he needs to leave, but he is refusing to do so.

There was also room for new attacker Federico Chiesa and Merih Demiral returns as well.

Juventus squad for Champions League 2020-21 via Football Italia.

Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Buffon, Pinsoglio

Defenders: Chiellini, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Demiral, Frabotta, Cuadrado

Midfielders: Arthur, Ramsey, McKennie, Rabiot, Bentancur, Bernardeschi, Kulusevski, Portanova

Attackers: Chiesa, Dybala, Morata, Ronaldo

Juventus have had several near misses in this competition after reaching the final on several occasions under the management of Max Allegri.

Andrea Pirlo will hope that he can help them finally land Europe’s elite trophy once again with the help of the likes of Chiesa, Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo.