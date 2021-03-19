Juventus announces Bentancur is Covid-19-free

Juventus can count on Rodrigo Bentancur for their next game against Benevento after the Uruguayan recovered from covid-19.

The midfielder has missed Juve’s last three matches after he tested positive for coronavirus.

In his absence, the Bianconeri have won all their matches, but they crashed out of the Champions League as well.

They are now in a time when they will have to win all their remaining league games and hope that the teams above them drop points to retain the title.

They drew the reverse of the Benevento game and they know their opponents will be a tough nut to crack.

Andrea Pirlo will need all his players in top shape so he can select the best team for the match.

He will be delighted to have Bentancur back after the club announced that he has returned negative results to two covid-19 tests.

A statement on their website reads: “Rodrigo Bentancur performed, as per protocol, 2 controls with a molecular test (swab) for Covid-19 with negative results. The player, therefore recovered and no longer subjected to the isolation regime, joined the team today at the JTC.”

Bentancur has played 33 competitive games for Juve this season.