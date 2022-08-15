Juventus announces their squad for the Sassuolo match

Juventus has announced their squad for the match against Sassuolo this evening.

The 2022/2023 Serie A season began at the weekend, and Juve plays its first match of the campaign against the Black and Greens tonight.

The fixture comes days after the likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan and Lazio have played their season openers.

It puts the Bianconeri under pressure to beat a transitioning Sassuolo team.

They have lost Gianluca Scamacca, and they could offload Giacomo Raspadori by the end of this transfer window.

But they won at the Allianz Stadium on their last visit and will be looking to cause another upset in this game.

Juve has now revealed their squad for the match on their Twitter account.

Mattia Perin is likely to be in goal as their first choice, Wojciech Szczęsny is out with an injury.

Angel di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic leads their attack, with Filip Kostic also in the squad, among other players.

Juve FC Says

The game against Sassuolo is a must-win match for us, and these players know.

We started the last campaign poorly, and we need a better start in this one to help the fans believe it would be a successful year.

It would be interesting to see how our new-look team performs.