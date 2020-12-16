Juventus anticipates saving money on ousted star next month

One player that Juventus is keen to get off their wage bill when the transfer window reopens is Sami Khedira.

The German refused to be paid off in the summer by the club as they looked to cut costs.

However, he has been sidelined for much of this campaign, and without hopes of playing football any time soon, it seems that he has changed his mind.

Calciomercato says that Juventus is anticipating his departure in the next transfer window, and the Bianconeri is also looking forward to saving some money from his wages.

The report says he has been a liability for the Turin side and they have been looking forward to him leaving for some time.

It also says that he will leave with some tension because the club isn’t happy about the gross 5 million euros that they have spent on him for the first half of this season, especially because he didn’t contribute anything to their team.

Khedira is one of the highest earners at the club and the coronavirus pandemic affected the club’s finances, which meant that he was a luxury that they couldn’t afford, but they have been forced to do so.

Everton has been linked with a move for him, it will be interesting to see if he will move to the Premier League side.