Juventus anticipating their youngster’s early return from loan

Due to the presence of several unconvincing midfielders, Juventus are planning on ringing some changes at the middle of the park.

But amidst their current financial troubles, this plan remains easier said than done.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Federico Cherubini and company have been tracking the likes of Denis Zakaria and Kouadio Koné for months (both currently play at Borussia Monchengladbach).

However, the Bundesliga duo remain an idea for the future (most likely in the summer). Therefore, the Bianconeri will focus on adding a more plausible target.

In this regard, the easiest target could be a player that is already owned by the club. Of course we’re talking about Nicolò Rovella.

The young midfielder signed for Juventus last January, but remained at Genoa on an 18-month loan stint which will expire in the summer.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady will attempt to reunite with the youngster as early as January, and the source claims that his return is already being anticipated.

Rovella has been featuring as a regular starter with the Grifone since last season, meaning that has garnered some Serie A experience during this time.

Max Allegri currently has six midfielders under his disposal, but some of them are often excluded from the manager’s plans.

While we’re not sure if the young man can truly make a difference in what has thus far been a miserable campaign for Juventus, but replacing some of the deadwood with up-and-rising talent is always a good step forward.