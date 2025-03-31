Juventus could stand a genuine chance at reuniting with Antonio Conte next summer with the latter reportedly considering leaving Napoli.

The 55-year-old’s ties with the Bianconeri run deep, having spent the bulk of his playing days at the Stadio delle Alpi. Moreover, he was one of the main architects behind the club’s revival which began in 2011/12, helping kickstart the nine-year Scudetto-winning dynasty.

Conte eventually left the club in the summer of 2014 after disagreements with the board over the transfer strategy, and went on to coach Italy, Chelsea, Inter and Spurs.

Last summer, he was linked with a potential return to Juventus, but Cristiano Giuntoli was keen to appoint Thiago Motta instead. Therefore, the Lecce native ended up signing a three-year deal with Napoli.

As for the Bianconeri, they endured a torrid campaign under the Italian Brazilian coach who was recently sacked and replaced by Igor Tudor.

The Croatian will oversee the club until the end of the season. And while Giuntoli noted the 46-year-old could be granted a permanent role depending on the results he achieves between now and the end of the season, the sentiment is that the club will resort to a more prolific manager.

According to Italian journalist Michele Criscitiello, there could be a major opening for Juventus in the summer, as Conte could be on his way out of Napoli due to his poor relationship with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

“Conte hears the sirens coming from Milan and Turin, the same ones that inexplicably remained silent last summer,” wrote the Sportitalia editor-in-chief in his column.

“Conte has fallen in love with Naples and the Neapolitans but with De Laurentiis, the rapport is at an all-time low.

“It will be a great battle in the summer and we will understand how it ends. We all know that Conte, last July, performed many miracles. On and off the pitch. Without Conte, Naples would no longer be the same,” concluded Criscitiello.