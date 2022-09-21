This season, Juventus started the campaign with a host of new players. But while some are struggling to make an impact for various reasons, Gleison Bremer has featured more than any other player at the club thus far this season.

The Brazilian has been ever-present in Max Allegri’s formation, starting all seven Serie A fixtures, as well as the two Champions League encounters against Paris Saint Germain and Benfica.

However, it appears that the defender has been leading the backline despite holding a slight knock.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Bremer has been suffering from a discomfort under his left knee which has probably affected his performances on the pitch.

The 25-year-old has received his maiden callup for the Brazilian national team and deservedly so.

However, Juventus are anxious over his physical condition. The club is now hoping that his condition doesn’t get aggravated while on international duty.

Juve FC say

This report poses additional questions regarding the work of the medical staff and the club in general.

For instance, Angel Di Maria aggravated his injury following a premature return to action against Fiorentina, and now, the source claims that Bremer was put at risk instead of applying precautionary measures.

Undoubtedly, the Brazilian’s services have been paramount for the club following the departures of Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt, but these type of risks are uncustomary for a top club in the size of Juventus.