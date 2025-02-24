Monday is expected to be a busy day at the J|Medical Centre, with three Juventus players expected to check in after suffering various physical problems.

The Bianconeri returned from Sardinia with a slim yet crucial victory over Cagliari thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s early strike. However, this win came with a cost, as two players left the pitch while carrying knocks.

The first was Douglas Luiz who made his return to the pitch after missing the last two contests against Inter and PSV Eindhoven due to muscle fatigue. The Brazilian entered the pitch in the second half as a replacement for Teun Koopmeiners but was forced to leave his place for Samuel Mbangula in the final minutes.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the 26-year-old suffered a flexor problem so he’ll be undergoing necessary tests today to detect the extent of the injury.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Andrea Cambiaso will also join Luiz for medical checks. After recovering from an ankle issue that hampered him for several weeks, the Italian finally made his return to the starting lineup. However, he had to leave the pitch in the final stretch of the contest, making way for Jonas Rouhi.

As the pink newspaper explains, the left-back is dealing with a groin problem. While he initially tried to shake it off, he eventually succumbed to the pain.

In addition to Luiz and Cambiaso, Juventus are also worried about Nicolo Savona who suffered muscle fatigue during Saturday’s final training session before the trip to Sardinia. Hence, the young right-back was left behind in Turin, and is also expected at J|Medical this morning.

Therefore, Thiago Motta will be anxiously awaiting the results as are the Juventus supporters. We’ll make sure to provide the latest updates as soon as they emerge.