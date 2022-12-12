Juventus anxiously awaiting Vlahovic; Physical tests expected

Despite his dubious physical condition, Dusan Vlahovic was hellbent on joining the Serbian national for the 2022 World Cup.

Sadly for the Balkans, their campaign was a disappointing one, ending in a single point gained from an entertaining 3-3 draw against Cameroon.

For his part, the Juventus striker only started in the final group stage encounter against Switzerland, and despite scoring a goal, it wasn’t enough to salvage his country.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Vlahovic will make his return to Continassa this week to join Max Allegri’s training camp.

The source explains that the Bianconeri have been anxiously awaiting for the return of the striker who hasn’t played for the club since the Champions League defeat at the hands of Benfica on October 25.

The 22-year-old has been dealing with recurring pains in the pubis for several months, becoming one of the unsolved mysteries for the medical staff.

The report expects the former Fiorentina man to undergo several tests following his return to Turin in order to understand how his condition developed during his time away.

Moreover, the club’s medical staff has reportedly been in touch with their counterparts in the Serbian national team regarding the player’s physical shape.

Juventus will be hoping to have Vlahovic fit and ready once the campaign restarts next month, but in the meantime, the club will continue to closely monitor the striker’s condition.