Juventus appear to be stalling on captain Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini is claimed by Corriere di Torino(via TuttoJuve) to be keen on playing on beyond the summer, with a new Juventus deal his priority.

The club have so far stalled on committing to such a deal however, despite his contract running into the final months.

The 36 year-old has been one of our better performers not only in recent weeks, but throughout the season, but he has missed 21 matches this term with varying issues.

This campaign has not been an easy one, with games coming at us thick and fast, and with the manager having to juggle a number of injuries and absences from Coronavirus throughout the season, but I struggle to believe that any manager would decide against a new deal.

I can admit that it has been frustrating seeing two or more of our first-team centre-backs injured this term, and Danilo has even had to fill in centrally on occasion, but nobody can deny that the team is better organised and stronger with him in the starting XI.

I personally would give Chiellini a new deal, as well as either give Dragusin more responsibility in the first-team or sign a new option to give us extra strength in depth for when he is absent, or is his age does begin to get the better of him.

Am I alone in believing that Chiellini is still our best defender, and definitely improves our starting XI?

Patrick