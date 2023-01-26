Juventus appear to have made a decision about the future of Leandro Paredes

It is looking very unlikely that Argentinian international Leandro Paredes will be joining Juventus on a permanent basis, it seems that the player may be saying his goodbyes in June 2023.

As reported by Tuttomerocatweb the Bianconeri are not keen on extending Paredes’s loan period to next season after the midfielders’ disappointing performances during the first half of this season.

Juventus are under no obligation to keep the 28-year-old on, not when he has failed to live up to expectations and it is hardly a surprise that the club have decided to let him return to PSG in the summer.

It is unfortunate that Paredes failed to impress Juve, he is, without a doubt, a top talent but has simply not shown that on a consistent basis. Cynics may say that he used Juve to get match-fit for the last world cup but he would not be the first player to do that.



Juventus and Max Allegri will now have to get their heads together and decide who they will bring in next summer as a replacement for Paredes and the chances are he will not be the only midfielder to leave with the likes of Weston McKennie also expected to depart.