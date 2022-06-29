Juventus has named a new manager each for their under-19 and under-23 teams.

The Bianconeri had recently released Andrea Bonatti and Lamberto Zauli from their youth teams.

They needed to be replaced before the new campaign starts, and several names were linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

After weeks of speculation, a report on Football Italia reveals that they have made Massimo Brambilla the new under-23 manager.

Their former defender, Paolo Montero, will now coach their under-19s.

Brambilla is a highly rated youth team manager, and he was poached from Atalanta where he has fashioned some of the best young talents in Italian football.

Montero remains an ex-player most Juve fans love and appreciate very well because of the work he did when he played for the black and whites.

These appointments show that the Bianconeri is serious about bringing through top talented players.

They will hope the managers build on the work that their predecessors have done before now.

Juve FC Says

Our youth teams are an important part of the club and we need to keep them well-oiled and trained by the best hands.

The work that these new coaches will do would determine the quality of players that will be brought through at the club.