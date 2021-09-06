Juventus approach confirmed by agent of midfielder interested in Serie A return

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho wants to return to Italy in the coming years according to his agent, who also confirmed Juventus made an approach for him previously.

The central midfielder was an integral part of Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri side which smashed their way to glory at Euro 2020, on top of a thoroughly impressive campaign for his club who won the Champions League also this year.

Juve made the move to sign Manuel Locatelli this summer, who was also an impressive performer this summer before losing his first-team place thanks to Marco Verratti’s return to fitness, but little could be said after his fine form when returning to the side.

Joao Santos now confirmed that Jorginho was previously the target of an approach from the Old Lady when he was playing under Maurizio Sarri.

“In the past, when Sarri was the coach, there was a possibility that Jorginho would come to Juventus,” Santos told Radio Bianconera(via Football Italia). “The Juventus director made an approach, it was a possibility.”

Santos then added that the 29 year-old is keen to return to the top tier in Italy before he retires, and will consider his options at the end of his contract in 2023.

“He has a contract with Chelsea until 2023. Obviously it would be a dream for him to return to Italy, hopefully after winning the World Cup,” the agent added.

“We’ll have to see what the market looks like in a couple of years and what the other situations are.”

Could Santos be trying to raise interest in his client?

Patrick