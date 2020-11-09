Juventus are battling with Inter Milan for Brazilian veteran

Todofichajes says that Inter Milan is keen to sign Real Madrid left-back, Marcelo, but they face serious competition from Juventus.

Marcelo has proven over the years that he is one of the best players in his position, and although age isn’t on his side, he is still reliable.

The report claims that he has a contract in Madrid until 2022, but the Merengues will not want to lose him for free, and they are prepared to cash in on him.

The plan is that the transfer fee recouped from signing him will be used to sign a replacement that will serve as an alternative to Ferland Mendy.

Madrid wants to get rid of the Brazilian’s salary from their wage bill as they anticipate signing David Alaba for free, a player that is also interesting Juve.

The report claims that Inter is confident of landing him after they used their relationship with Los Blancos to sign Achraf Hakimi in the last transfer window.

However, with Madrid open to a January sale for around 10 to 12 million euros, Juventus may not allow Antonio Conte’s men to have a free run at signing him.

Marcelo isn’t as young as most of the players that Juve has been linked with recently, but the Brazilian’s experience can be helpful in Turin.